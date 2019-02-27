You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Kim visits North Korean embassy in Hanoi

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190227_NAHKIM_3707739.jpg
Mr Kim (centre) arriving at the North Korean embassy on Tuesday; a convoy of cars travelled the short distance from his hotel to the embassy, with his bodyguards jogging alongside his vehicle.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Hanoi

NORTH Korean leader Kim Jong Un left the comfort of his luxury Hanoi hotel on Tuesday to visit his embassy, hours after he arrived in Vietnam for his summit with US President Donald Trump.

A convoy of cars travelled the short distance from the Melia hotel to the embassy before Mr Kim got out of his limousine and walked inside, accompanied by his sister Kim Yo Jong and other aides.

Before his first summit with Mr Trump in Singapore, Mr Kim went on a night-time tour of the city-state's top sights, including the Gardens by the Bay park and the Marina Bay Sands hotel, casino and convention centre.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Speculation had been rife about possible destinations for the North Korean leader in Vietnam, among them a Vietnamese car factory and possibly even a chip plant operated by South Korean electronics giant Samsung.

Journalists gathered outside the hotel saw the convoy leave before it pulled up just minutes later outside the embassy, with Mr Kim's bodyguards jogging alongside his vehicle.

His sister got out of one of the first cars in the convoy so that she could welcome him at the gate of the yellow colonial-style building.

It is not the first time that Mr Kim has visited one of his embassies on his travels - he dropped in to the North Korean mission in Beijing in June last year. AFP

Government & Economy

January output shrinks for first time in a year

Labour crunch takes centre stage in the House

Strong FDI flows to Singapore and rest of S-E Asia despite US tax reforms

Beijing city plans RMB10 billion fund in tech push; aims to rival Shenzhen

UK will leave EU without deal only if lawmakers agree: May

'Patient' policy still warranted despite 'solid' growth: Powell

Editor's Choice

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World Q4 gain up on 78% gross margin; proposes higher payout

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
3 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
4 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures

Must Read

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

January output shrinks for first time in a year

BT_20190227_ABPARL27_3707731.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Labour crunch takes centre stage in the House

BT_20190227_KRSTRAITS27_3707630.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Real Estate

WeWork said to be in advanced talks to lease 100,000 sq ft in MYP Centre

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening