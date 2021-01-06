You are here

Korean man among two new unlinked Covid-19 community cases

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 3:50 PM
UPDATED Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 12:14 AM

AK_sgcov_0601.jpg
There were 31 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon (Jan 6), taking Singapore's total to 58,780.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

[SINGAPORE] A 24-year-old Korean man who works at a restaurant in Crowne Plaza Changi Airport was among the two unlinked community cases announced...

