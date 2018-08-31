You are here

Kremlin says Putin, Trump could hold talks 3 more times this year, including at Singapore: Izvestiya

Fri, Aug 31, 2018 - 1:47 PM

The Kremlin said on Friday it did not rule out the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin could hold talks with US President Donald Trump at three summits due to take place in 2018, including those in Singapore, France and Argentina.
[MOSCOW] The Kremlin said on Friday it did not rule out the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin could hold talks with US President Donald Trump at three summits due to take place in 2018, including those in Singapore, France and Argentina.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestiya newspaper that Moscow is keen to hold such talks but "all depends on reciprocity".

