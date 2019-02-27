You are here

Kuroda says inflation to miss BOJ's target in fiscal 2020

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 12:52 PM

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the chance of inflation hitting the central bank's 2 per cent target during the fiscal year ending in March 2021 was low.

Mr Kuroda also told parliament that the BOJ's purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) were a necessary step taken as part of the central bank's massive stimulus programme.

"We will continue to scrutinise the benefits and the potential costs of this measure," he said of the BOJ's ETF buying.

