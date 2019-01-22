You are here

Labour calls for vote that could trigger Brexit referendum re-do

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 7:30 AM

Two years since the first referendum, the UK has yet to negotiate an exit accord that can win the backing of Parliament.
[LONDON] The UK Labour Party is calling for a vote in Parliament that could pave the way to a second referendum, opening the possibility that Brexit could be reversed.

The main opposition party proposed an amendment to a government motion -- due to be debated on Jan 29 -- calling for votes on various ways of avoiding a messy no-deal divorce. One of those options is a second referendum.

The amendment is signed by leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has so far been equivocal about his support for a second referendum. If he does throw his weight behind another ballot -- which is still to be confirmed -- it could be decisive. About 10 Conservative members of Parliament are already campaigning for another plebiscite.

This proposal is the furthest Mr Corbyn has gone toward backing another national vote and the first time his Labour party has put the option forward for lawmakers to consider.

