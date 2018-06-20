You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Labour could order biggest shake up of Bank of England remit in two decades

Wed, Jun 20, 2018 - 7:10 AM

2018-06-13T095648Z_2035225371_RC116D54D500_RTRMADP_3_BOE-BANKS-REGULATOR.JPG
Britain's opposition Labour Party is considering asking the Bank of England to target productivity to help boost the economy if it wins power, in what would be the most radical change to the central bank's remit in more than two decades.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain's opposition Labour Party is considering asking the Bank of England to target productivity to help boost the economy if it wins power, in what would be the most radical change to the central bank's remit in more than two decades.

Consultants commissioned by John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, recommended the bank should retain its independence but that its mandate be expanded to include a 3 per cent annual productivity growth target.

Currently the bank's main economic focus is keeping inflation as close to two percent as possible.

Mr McDonnell will also say in a speech on Wednesday that commercial banks have distorted the economy and the current financial system is not delivering investment across Britain.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

We "want to build the economy of the future, and to do that we will need to reform the economic architecture of our country so that it is prepared to meet the challenges of this century," Mr McDonnell will say, according to extracts released in advance.

"Our financial system right now isn't fit for this purpose. We need one that helps to deliver enough investment in the high-technology industries and firms so that we can reboot and rebuild Britain."

The proposed changes to the BoE's remit are the most significant since it gained independence from the government in 1997 in one of Tony Blair's first acts as prime minister, a decision widely seen as underpinning Britain's economic success over the following decade.

Weak growth in productivity – the amount of economic output produced per hour worked - is one of Britain's biggest economic problems, one that has puzzled economists for years.

Productivity growth has been poor in most advanced economies since the 2008 financial crisis but in Britain it has been particularly weak, growing by less than 2 per cent in total over the past decade and acting as a major drag on wages.

Bank of England policymakers have in the past tended to stress the adoption of new technology, company management and migration as the main determinants of productivity growth – none of which they have any control over.

The Bank of England declined to comment on Labour's plan.

Other major central banks already explicitly target measures other than inflation. The US Federal Reserve and Reserve Bank of Australia both have a responsibility to focus on increasing employment as well as price stability.

Last year, Labour said it would consider moving parts of the Bank of England to Birmingham, in central England, if it won power, arguing a change was needed to reduce the economy's reliance on London's banking industry.

Although Labour trails the Conservatives in most opinion polls, it is considered a viable future government given that Prime Minister Theresa May is undertaking a complex and divisive exit from the European Union without a parliamentary majority.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

2017-11-06T030516Z_1906124695_RC13CCF33000_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Jun 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion

BT_20180620_TUASPRING_3475189.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

BT_20180620_KRBOAT200U8Q_3475263.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Real Estate

Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
4 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
5 Stock market remains in correction mode
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-11-06T030516Z_1906124695_RC13CCF33000_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Jun 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion

BT_20180620_TUASPRING_3475189.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

nz-cbd-200618.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs still upbeat about rest of the year, but trade tensions weigh on sentiment

BT_20180620_SKYLINE_3475255.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore relinquishes top spot in digital-competitiveness ranking

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening