Labour crunch, levies fuel foreign workers' training

Local employees' skills remain a priority, but employers may see foreign worker upskilling as necessary in sectors which Singaporeans eschew
Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Since the launch of the SkillsFuture campaign in 2015, much attention has been devoted to upgrading the workforce's "Singaporean core".
Singapore

SINCE the launch of the SkillsFuture campaign in 2015, much attention has been devoted to upgrading the workforce's "Singaporean core".

But employers and staff have been investing in foreign workers' capabilities as well, with bosses looking to better deploy manpower and...

