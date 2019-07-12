You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Labour Secretary Acosta says he is resigning after Epstein furor

Fri, Jul 12, 2019 - 10:17 PM

doc766uh850nliyumcva6j_doc766ucg99kte16hwl8nd.jpg
Labour Secretary Alex Acosta said Friday he would resign in a surprise appearance with President Donald Trump.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Labour Secretary Alex Acosta said Friday he would resign in a surprise appearance with President Donald Trump.

"I thought the right thing was to step aside," Mr Acosta told reporters at the White House. "It would be selfish for me to stay for me to stay in this position."

Mr Acosta leaves after heightened scrutiny of his handling of sexual misconduct charges against Jeffrey Epstein following the announcement of the financier's indictment on Monday. As the top federal prosecutor in Florida in 2007 and 2008, Mr Acosta signed off on a lenient plea deal with Epstein that allowed him to resolve the earlier charges by serving 13 months in a county jail and registering as a sex offender.

Mr Acosta said Wednesday in a news conference that Epstein would have escaped jail time altogether had his office not been involved in the case. But he was criticised by some Democrats for not offering an apology to Epstein's victims, who didn't know about the plea deal while it was being negotiated.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"In so many ways I hate what he's saying now because we're going to miss him," Mr Trump said. He said he had told Mr Acosta he didn't have to resign.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US producer prices increased more than forecast in June

Britain replaces warship in Gulf, to maintain continuous presence

China to impose sanctions on US firms in Taiwan arms sale

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

India seeks to raise 3.25t rupees from stake sales in state firms over 5 years

Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat

Editor's Choice

BP_PRINT2_120719_2.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

SGX shifts voluntary delisting power balance to minorities

BP_PRINT1_120719_1.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Delistings and the 'independence' of IFAs

BP_Hyflux_120719_8.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards Utico deal for S$400m lifeline

Most Read

1 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
2 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
3 Greedy food industry to blame for obesity, diabetes epidemics
4 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
5 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%

Must Read

BP_cbd_120719_51.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%

doc766qfn275ky1lp9atp1t_doc73lcegd0s14hhc5heuq.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_cbd_120719_63.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Big miss in Q2 GDP darkens technical recession clouds, raises odds of MAS easing: analysts

Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly