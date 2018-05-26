You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Lagarde says protectionism Is darkest cloud over world economy

Sat, May 26, 2018 - 9:00 AM

file70ah7303jix15aboy1b5.jpg
The "darkest cloud" on the economic horizon is the "determination of some to actually rock the system that has actually presided over the trade relationships that we have all undertaken and enjoyed to some extent over the last many decades," said Ms Lagarde. She was speaking on a panel with world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, French President Emmanuel Macron and China's Vice President Wang Qishan in St Petersburg, Russia, on Friday.
Bloomberg

[WASHINGTON] The threat of trade protectionism is the biggest concern looming over a solid upswing in the global economy, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said.

The "darkest cloud" on the economic horizon is the "determination of some to actually rock the system that has actually presided over the trade relationships that we have all undertaken and enjoyed to some extent over the last many decades," said Ms Lagarde. She was speaking on a panel with world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, French President Emmanuel Macron and China's Vice President Wang Qishan in St Petersburg, Russia, on Friday.

"The good news today is that the sun is shining on the global economy. We went through a decade of difficult time, and now, we have an economy that is doing well," Ms Lagarde said.

Lagarde said her list of worries also include high levels of sovereign and corporate debt and tighter financial conditions in emerging markets from monetary tightening, particularly in the US.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The IMF chief has repeatedly warned against the risks of a global trade war amid aggressive steps by President Donald Trump to crack down on what he sees as the unfair trading practices of US competitors. The Trump administration on Wednesday launched a probe to determine if imported cars imperil national security, a move that could lead to higher tariffs, and next week Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will be in Beijing for the next round of trade negotiations to ease tensions between the world's two largest economies.

"It would be a great mistake to resort to protectionism and unilateralism. This would be a self-inflicted wound," Ms Lagarde said. "Nobody wins a trade war."

The IMF projects the global economy will grow 3.9 per cent this year and next, the fastest pace since 2011. Beyond that horizon, it's more pessimistic, predicting growth will fade as central banks raise interest rates, U.S. fiscal stimulus fades and China's gradual slowdown continues.

The IMF, which has 189 member countries, was conceived during the Second World War to oversee the international monetary system and promote open-market policies that drive growth.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

EU privacy law enters into force, activist takes aim

April factory output surge stumps economists

European leaders back speedy ratification of EU-Singapore FTA: Iswaran

'4G ministers have to work more closely together'

Over RM114 million in cash, 400-plus luxury bags seized in 1MDB probe

US Fed's Powell defends central bank independence

Editor's Choice

May 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

22,000 Prudential customers hit by excess GIRO debits

May 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux woes not a sign that loans to power companies are riskier: Moody's

BT_20180526_LEAD_IN_3448098.jpg
May 26, 2018
Brunch

The future of money

Most Read

1 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
2 Can Hyflux get it right this time?
3 MAS slaps warnings on 8 cryptocurrency exchanges; bars ICO issuer
4 Hyflux restructuring negative for creditors: Moody's
5 House of Tan Yeok Nee back on the market
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux restructuring negative for creditors: Moody's

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas Holdings under probe by China, Hong Kong authorities: SGX RegCo

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's April factory output up 9.1%; sees expansion across all clusters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening