You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Last-minute White House decision opens more Arctic land to oil leasing

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 11:48 AM

nz_arctic_050164.jpg
US President Donald Trump's administration announced on Monday that it has made final its plan to open up vast areas of once-protected Arctic Alaska territory to oil development.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ANCHORAGE] US President Donald Trump's administration announced on Monday that it has made final its plan to open up vast areas of once-protected Arctic Alaska territory to oil development.

The US Bureau of Land Management released its plan for the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A), a 23 million-acre swath of land on the western North Slope. The record, signed by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Dec 21, allows lease sales to proceed under relaxed standards.

The decision is one of a number of pro-drilling actions taken by the Trump administration in its final days. On Wednesday, the bureau is scheduled to auction off drilling rights in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge on the eastern North Slope.

The plan allows oil development on about 80 per cent of the reserve. Under Obama-era rules, about half of the reserve was available for leasing, with the other half protected for environmental and indigenous reasons.

The Trump plan allows leasing in vast Teshekpuk Lake, the largest lake in Arctic Alaska and a haven for migrating birds and wildlife. Teshekpuk Lake has been off-limits to leasing since the Reagan administration.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We are expanding access to our nation's great energy potential and providing for economic opportunities and job creation for both Alaska Natives and our nation," said Casey Hammond, principal deputy secretary for the Department of the Interior.

It is unclear whether making this acreage available will boost Alaskan oil production, which peaked more than 30 years ago at two million barrels per day (bpd). The state now produces roughly 500,000 bpd of crude.

The NPR-A decision got a swift response from environmentalists who have already sued to overturn the plan.

"On its way out the door, this administration is sticking to its blunt and destructive approach to management solely for oil development," said David Krause, assistant Alaska director for The Wilderness Society, in a statement.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 12:10 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong faces an uneven recovery in 2021

[HONG KONG] Recession-hit Hong Kong is facing a long and bumpy road to recovery after closing out yet another...

Jan 5, 2021 11:41 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore firms' payment performance hits all-time low in 2020: SCCB

OVERALL payment performance of Singapore firms hit an all-time low in 2020, the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (...

Jan 5, 2021 11:34 AM
Stocks

Asia: Most markets fall after virus, vote worries hit Wall Street

[HONG KONG] Asian markets mostly fell on Tuesday following a sharp pullback on Wall Street as investors were spooked...

Jan 5, 2021 11:26 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold eases as dollar recovers; Georgia elections in focus

[BENGALURU] Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday after hitting an eight-week high, as the US dollar halted its slide...

Jan 5, 2021 11:21 AM
Energy & Commodities

Satellite alerts seen helping fight deforestation in Africa

[LONDON] A system using satellite data to send free alerts when trees are destroyed has been linked to a significant...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

Stocks to watch: CDL, Grand Venture Technology, Kori

First Reit's problematic rent structure with master lessee brought to fore

Third CDL director resigns; firm sets up group to focus on contentious Sincere investment

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for