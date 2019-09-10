You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Law firm Withers KhattarWong hires funds team headed by Daniel Yong

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 12:07 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

WITHERS KhattarWong LLP, the Singapore office of international law firm Withers, has hired private funds and cross-border investment specialist Daniel Yong as a partner, alongside a team of two associates. 

Mr Yong was most recently at law firm Morgan Lewis, and previously practiced at Norton Rose and Jones Day.

Among other things, he advises private equity funds and corporate clients on areas including regulatory and licensing issues affecting fund managers, as well as cross-border M&A (mergers and acquisitions), and private equity investment transactions in the Asia-Pacific region, including India and China.

Over the past 12 months, Withers has substantially grown its Asia funds practice with the hiring of several senior funds specialists, and Mr Yong's hire in Singapore comes after Withers' Tokyo and Hong Kong offices employed a team of investment funds and real estate investment partners last October. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The growth of the firm's funds capabilities in Asia reflects the evolving asset and wealth management landscape in Singapore, as well as the rising trend of private capital participation in significant investment transactions through fund structures," Withers said. 

The firm added that the Singapore government's efforts to encourage more funds to stay within the city-state comes on the back of private wealth becoming an increasingly popular source of capital and financing. 

Jeremy Wakeham, CEO of Withers' global business division, said: "Daniel brings skills that really help to fill out our corporate offering in Singapore and Asia. Working alongside our M&A, capital markets, finance, private client and corporate tax specialists, Daniel will help us guide clients, such as family-owned businesses and investment funds, on funds structuring, taxation, funds formation and downstream investment activity."

Mr Yong added: "Globally, we are witnessing successful individuals and private capital play an increasingly important role in the investment space, and Withers is well-positioned to tap on its footprint across Asia and beyond to capitalise on these opportunities."

Government & Economy

China August factory deflation deepens, prices fall most in 3 years; pork prices soar

Hong Kong leader says escalation of violence will not solve social issues

Typhoon Faxai stranded 17,000 at Tokyo airport: operator

Australia business conditions deteriorate again in August: survey

British parliament suspended until Oct 14: government

EU-Singapore FTA particularly helpful to SMEs: Iswaran

Editor's Choice

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BT_20190910_LMXHOCK_3887811.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_condo_100929.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices hold steady in August from July: SRX

Sep 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SPH, Ascott Reit, Ascendas H-Trust, SGReit, Isetan, Mercurius

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly