 Lawmakers challenge HSBC on Hong Kong activist's accounts, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Lawmakers challenge HSBC on Hong Kong activist's accounts

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 9:06 PM

file7e0fg13idiw1fu3ge77t.jpg
An international coalition of lawmakers has written to HSBC Holdings Chairman Mark Tucker, calling on the bank to unfreeze Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Ted Hui's accounts.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] An international coalition of lawmakers has written to HSBC Holdings Chairman Mark Tucker, calling on the bank to unfreeze Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Ted Hui's accounts.

In a letter, the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, a group of legislators from countries including Britain, Australia, Japan and the United States, criticised the bank for its freezing of accounts belonging to activists associated with Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.

"HSBC has failed to give evidence of any court order or police warrant to carry out this action and have refused to publicly respond to concerns raised by Hui and his family," according to the letter.

The letter added it was "highly concerning" that Hui's family members' accounts have also been frozen, despite not having been subject to any charges.

An HSBC spokeswoman said the bank was "unable to comment on individual cases, but the Hong Kong Police explained publicly in early December the reasons for instructing banks to freeze accounts related to Mr Hui and his family." The bank also said it had no choice but to comply with specific legal instruction by police authorities in Hong Kong to freeze the accounts of somebody under formal investigation.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

MR Hui, a former Hong Kong lawmaker, said in December his local bank accounts appeared to have been frozen after he said he would seek exile in Britain to continue his pro-democratic activities.

British lawmaker Chris Bryant told the bank's chief executive officer Noel Quinn last month that HSBC was "aiding and abetting one of the biggest crackdowns on democracy in the world", during a hearing.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Myanmar coup leader says public should prioritise facts over feelings

'It's all open!': French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve

Industry watchers push Budget schemes for small manufacturers after Chan Chun Sing tours factory

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Taiwan January exports rocket to record high, outlook rosy

Thailand to see Lunar New Year spending slump after Covid-19 outbreak

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 8, 2021 10:42 PM
Government & Economy

Myanmar coup leader says public should prioritise facts over feelings

[YANGON] Myanmar's junta leader on Monday called on the public to prioritise facts and not feelings, and said an...

Feb 8, 2021 10:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang gets new orders for 29 vessels worth US$1.3 billion

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding on Monday announced that it had recently secured agreements to build and deliver 29 vessels...

Feb 8, 2021 10:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Golden Energy and Resources appoints new CEO

INTERNATIONAL coal mining and trading company Golden Energy and Resources (Gear) on Monday announced that its...

Feb 8, 2021 10:09 PM
Garage

Prestige Biopharma raises 453 billion won from Korean IPO

SINGAPORE-BASED biotech firm Prestige Biopharma has raised net proceeds of 453 billion won (S$539.9 million) from an...

Feb 8, 2021 09:50 PM
Banking & Finance

Tesla sends bitcoin soaring with US$1.5b investment, payment promise

[LONDON] Tesla said on Monday it had invested around US$1.5 billion in bitcoin and expected to begin accepting...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Challenger posts 32% rise in FY2020 net profit to S$23m

Thomson Medical reverses loss to post net profit of S$8.1m in H1 FY21

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust's H2 DPU rises 79% to 7.70 HK cents

'It's all open!': French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve

Industry watchers push Budget schemes for small manufacturers after Chan Chun Sing tours factory

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for