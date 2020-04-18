You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Lawyers get pay cuts, furloughs as firms grapple with downturn

Sat, Apr 18, 2020 - 4:29 PM

[LONDON] The legal world is being ravaged by the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, as lawyers are furloughed, forced to take pay cuts or unable to find work.

Government lockdowns aimed at containing the spread of the virus have forced even elite law firms to rein in their finances as the biggest slump since the Great Depression looms.

In the UK alone, nearly 80 per cent of firms plan to furlough some staff and cut partner compensation, according to a study of 200 practices by accountants Saffery Champness.

The grave situation has led bar leaders across the G7 nations to discuss its impact on the global justice system, said Simon Davis, president of the Law Society of England and Wales.

"The story is very similar across the world because lawyers are no different," said Mr Davis, who's also a partner at London-based Clifford Chance. "They're providing a service to clients and when they can't provide that service, they find that law firms suffer."

SEE ALSO

More US homeowners skip mortgage payments with jobs vanishing

Firms and divisions specialising in family, housing and criminal law have been hardest hit due to court cases being delayed and the real-estate market stalling, Mr Davis said. But he warned that things could get worse if lockdowns continue, with clients unable to pay bills on time.

'SCARED' WORLD

"It's all about cash flow," said Jeremy Boyle, managing partner of London-based Summit Law. "The whole world is scared."

Among the list of high-profile firms to make cuts is Hogan Lovells, which is furloughing up to 30 employees and delaying bonuses for lawyers in the UK and Asia Pacific. It ceased recruitment in March and is participating in a number of government business-support programs in the UK, Belgium, France and Luxembourg.

Norton Rose Fulbright is trimming its working week across Europe, the Middle East and Asia for some employees for the next 12 months and is asking some staff to take a pay cut of up to 20 per cent.

"It is prudent to take pre-emptive action to protect our people and our business," said Peter Scott, Norton Rose's managing partner for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

London's so-called magic circle of prestigious firms - where partners can earn millions of pounds and recently qualified attorneys more than £100,000 (S$20,109) - have also had to make tough changes.

Linklaters isn't paying out its partner distribution in June and is postponing salary reviews while Slaughter & May is suspending discretionary distributions to its partners in order to retain money in the business.

Allen & Overy is phasing its profit distribution to its partners and deferring certain investments and recruitment.

GRIM PICTURE

It's the same grim picture in the US. Many big firms there are cutting associate salaries and some are furloughing staff. Many are also announcing large delays or reductions in partner profit distributions.

Baker McKenzie said it would cut the salaries of US lawyers and high-paid staff by 15 per cent starting on May 1, warning that while the length of the pay cuts are unknown they could last through the end of the year. The firm said the pay reductions would help avoid layoffs.

In France, big players such as August Debouzy, Bredin Prat or Gide Loyrette Nouel haven't made any cuts, in stark contrast to their Anglo-Saxon counterparts both now and after the 2008 crisis.

"We're very protective of our most treasured good: people," said Mahasti Razavi, managing partner at August Debouzy. Another reason is that most French lawyers are independent professionals rather than employees.

Still, Ms Razavi said some law firms have decided to postpone the payment of partners' bonuses owed for the previous year while others have reduced amounts to be paid.

In Germany, the local bar association has called for lawyers to be given frontline status like health workers, allowing them to get benefits such as childcare so that they can do their jobs while the nation is largely shuttered.

BANKING CRISIS

The immediacy of the current crisis is the opposite of 2008 where banking woes took time to cascade into the broader economy, according to Jeff Bronheim, a partner at Cohen & Gresser in London.

"From one day to the next airlines, and most hotels, have all basically stopped operating so if you're a firm that does aircraft leasing work or holiday resort development work, you went to zero on that," Mr Bronheim said.

He says his firm has not laid off or furloughed anyone yet and its senior lawyers continue to work on cases but there remains the nagging uncertainty about clients struggling to pay their bills.

"The question is whether the billable hours will translate into bills paid," said Mr Bronheim. "We will really see the impact in about 6 weeks."

Amid the gloom there's an upside for those specialist staff, such as employment and insolvency attorneys, left with the job of sorting out some of the mess left in the pandemic's wake.

"While it hasn't gone mad yet we expect to see a tsunami of insolvency," said Mr Boyle of Summit Law. "A lot of businesses have been caught in the headlights."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Coming days critical in fight against coronavirus: PM Lee

New high of 942 Covid-19 cases in S'pore, majority are work permit holders in dorms

Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

US doctor charged with fraud over role in selling 'Covid-19 treatment packs'

China mandates coronavirus tests for key public workers leaving Wuhan

In Denmark, the rarest of sights: Classrooms full of students

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 18, 2020 04:20 PM
Real Estate

More US homeowners skip mortgage payments with jobs vanishing

[NEW YORK] More and more US homeowners aren't paying their mortgages.

Apr 18, 2020 03:54 PM
Government & Economy

Coming days critical in fight against coronavirus: PM Lee

[SINGAPORE] The next few days will be critical in Singapore's fight to stop the coronavirus from spreading, said...

Apr 18, 2020 03:45 PM
Government & Economy

New high of 942 Covid-19 cases in S'pore, majority are work permit holders in dorms

[SINGAPORE] A new high of 942 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore was confirmed on Saturday, the Ministry of...

Apr 18, 2020 02:58 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

[BANGKOK] Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nation's total to 2,733 cases, a senior...

Apr 18, 2020 02:55 PM
Government & Economy

US doctor charged with fraud over role in selling 'Covid-19 treatment packs'

[NEW YORK] Federal prosecutors this week charged a Southern California doctor with selling coronavirus treatments...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.