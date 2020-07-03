You are here

STI OUTLOOK

Liquidity driving STI towards June peak, but forecasts turning cautious

Lower-for-longer interest rate environment bodes well for dividend-paying equities; cyclicals preferred outside of industrials sector
Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
A sea of liquidity will likely keep local blue chips buoyant for the rest of the year. But few pundits expect the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) to push past the peak of its short-lived rally in June, a mid-year tally by The Business Times has shown.
A SEA of liquidity will likely keep local blue chips buoyant for the rest of the year. But few pundits expect the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) to push past the peak of its short-lived rally in June, a mid-year tally by The Business Times has shown.

