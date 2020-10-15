Little India restaurant added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] Mohammadi Restaurant in Lembu Road in Little India has been added to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday night (Oct 15).
The patient visited the restaurant on Saturday (Oct 10), and was there between 1pm and...
