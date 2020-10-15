You are here

Little India restaurant added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 3:43 PM
UPDATED Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 11:25 PM

No cases in the community were reported.
[SINGAPORE] Mohammadi Restaurant in Lembu Road in Little India has been added to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday night (Oct 15).

The patient visited the restaurant on Saturday (Oct 10), and was there between 1pm and...

