You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Lloyd's, Parsyl to insure emerging market Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Global risk facility has been set up to transport vaccines, and will be supported by US$26.7m in funding from US DFC
Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201216_NAHLLOYDS16_4369244.jpg
Syndicate 1796 is the first public-private partnership to address a global health emergency in Lloyd's 330-year history.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

LLOYD'S of London and insurtech firm Parsyl have launched a programme to insure the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines in emerging markets as drugmakers race to address the biggest global logistical challenge since World War II.

The Global Health Risk Facility (GHRF), made up of 14 insurers and reinsurers, has been set up to address the challenges of transporting temperature-sensitive vaccines, and will be supported by US$26.7 million in funding from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the companies said on Tuesday.

The DFC loan will be used to capitalise a new public-private Lloyd's syndicate, which will start operating in January, and allow the GHRF to offer cost-effective insurance policies for shipments of vaccines and medical products to developing countries.

The GHRF will make available billions of dollars of insurance coverage, the companies said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"As the world prepares to undergo the largest vaccination programme in human history, ensuring the safe and effective distribution of the vaccine is critically important in tackling this global health emergency," said Lloyd's of London chief executive officer John Neal.

Several vaccine programmes are now seen as promising, but budgetary constraints in paying for them and challenges in storage and distribution cloud the outlook for many emerging market economies such as Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, India, Russia and parts of Africa.

Covid-19 vaccine distribution is a headache for insurers, who are concerned about the extra-cold temperatures required to transport vaccines such as the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the first Western vaccine off the drawing board. Theft or cyber attacks on the supply chain are an added worry.

"By unleashing the power of data, we're addressing a critical insurance gap when the world needs it most," Ben Hubbard, chief executive at Parsyl said.

The international police organisation Interpol has issued a global alert to law enforcement across its 194 member countries warning them to prepare for organised crime networks targeting Covid-19 vaccines, both physically and online.

The distribution of Covid-19 vaccines is a complex task even locally. Governors in more than two dozen US states and territories are planning on using the National Guard in some capacity for Covid-19 vaccine distribution at this point.

The first US vaccine shipments departed Pfizer's facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Monday, packed into trucks with dry ice to maintain the cargo at its required sub-Arctic temperature. The shipments were then flown by UPS and FedEx planes to cargo hubs and finally trucked or flown to vaccine-staging areas.

The GHRF programme will protect the quality of the goods and the financial investments made to supply and distribute them at a global level.

Syndicate 1796 is the first public-private partnership to address a global health emergency in Lloyd's 330-year history, the companies said.

As part of the programme, AXA XL is providing risk consulting services. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

New quarantine-free bubble may pave way for bigger events in Singapore

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

SBF will keep pushing for more financing for SMEs: Ho Meng Kit

Moderna confirms Singapore supply deal as MOH ramps up vaccine efforts

China economic activity expands further in November, supported by output and retail sales

Malaysian PM Muhyuddin passes leadership test in final budget vote

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 12:30 AM
Government & Economy

McConnell recognises Biden as President-elect

[WASHINGTON] Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recognised Joe Biden as the winner of the US election the day...

Dec 15, 2020 11:47 PM
Life & Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan will produce and host podcasts for Spotify

[STOCKHOLM] The royals are following the Obama playbook.

Dec 15, 2020 11:17 PM
Government & Economy

US factory output rises more than forecast on auto production

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing output rose by more than forecast in November thanks to a boost in auto production,...

Dec 15, 2020 11:12 PM
Government & Economy

US import prices inch up in November

[WASHINGTON] US import prices rebounded less than expected in November as an increase in the cost of petroleum...

Dec 15, 2020 10:50 PM
Banking & Finance

US authorities investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske

[STOCKHOLM] The US Justice Department and the FBI are investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank over possible...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Perennial Real Estate, Kuok Khoon Hong joint entity pay S$280.9m for Mediacorp's Caldecott Hill site

Software maker ClickUp reaches US$1b value in funding round

Singapore, Vietnam to launch green lane for business and official travel by next year

Keppel Land is lead investor in co-living startup Cove's US$4.6m Series A round

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for