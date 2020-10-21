Local construction firms 'still playing second fiddle to foreign ones'

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
HALF of big public sector jobs go to foreign firms, and local contractors want to change that.
Based on figures from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), 50 per cent of public sector contracts worth over S$85 million were awarded to local firms from 2017 to 2019...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes