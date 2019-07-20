You are here

Lockheed awarded US$1.48b Saudi missile defense contract: Pentagon

Sat, Jul 20, 2019 - 6:53 AM

Lockheed Martin was awarded a US$1.48 billion contract to build the THAAD missile defense system for Saudi Arabia, bringing the total value of the deal to US$5.36 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Lockheed Martin was awarded a US$1.48 billion contract to build the THAAD missile defense system for Saudi Arabia, bringing the total value of the deal to US$5.36 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The new contract was a modification to a previously awarded agreement to produce the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptor for Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said.

In November 2018, Saudi and US officials signed letters of offer and acceptance formalising terms for Saudi Arabia's purchase of 44 THAAD launchers, missiles and related equipment.

In April Lockheed was awarded a US$2.4 billion contract for THAAD interceptor missiles, some of which are slated to be delivered to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The latest contract is for interceptor support items.

Lockheed Martin, the biggest US arms maker, builds and integrates the THAAD system, which is designed to shoot down short, medium and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. Raytheon, another US firm, builds its advanced radar.

REUTERS

