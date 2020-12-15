You are here

London set for tighter virus curbs as new Covid-19 variant emerges in England

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 7:02 AM

nz_london_151234.jpg
The British capital faces tougher Covid-19 measures within days, the UK government said on Monday, with a new coronavirus variant emerging as a possible cause for rapidly rising infection rates.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The British capital faces tougher Covid-19 measures within days, the UK government said on Monday, with a new coronavirus variant emerging as a possible cause for rapidly rising infection rates.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said London, and parts of three surrounding counties,...

