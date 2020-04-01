You are here

Macau's gaming revenues tumble 79.7% in March, hit by coronavirus

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 2:14 PM

Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 79.7 per cent in March on the year, the government said on Wednesday, as casinos reeled from a lack of visitors after the world's biggest casino hub ratcheted up curbs to battle a coronavirus pandemic.
[HONG KONG] Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 79.7 per cent in March on the year, the government said on Wednesday, as casinos reeled from a lack of visitors after the world's biggest casino hub ratcheted up curbs to battle a coronavirus pandemic.

Operators Wynn Macau, Sands China, MGM China, Melco Resorts, SJM Holdings and Galaxy Entertainment are all bleeding between US$1.5 million and US$4 million a day to keep their properties running.

The March figure of 5.3 billion patacas (S$944.8 million), announced on the website of the gaming regulator, was in line with analyst expectations for a drop of about 80 to 82 per cent, however.

"Forecasts for 2020 remain largely guesses at this time, with constantly changing conditions altering expectations on an almost daily basis," said Vitaly Umansky, an analyst at Sanford C Bernstein in Hong Kong, who had forecast the March range.

Last week, the Chinese special administrative region banned entry by visitors from mainland China, neighbouring Hong Kong and Taiwan who have travelled overseas, following earlier bans on foreign visitors and non-resident workers.

Visitors from the Greater China region account for more than 90 per cent of tourists to Macau. Although casinos were open throughout March after a two-week suspension of operations in February, visit and health restrictions hit revenues, say analysts.

Many expect revenues to keep falling at the same pace, with some even forecasting almost no revenue while the curbs stay.

Macau said it expects a drop of 56 per cent in annual gross gaming revenue this year to 130 billion patacas, down from 260 billion patacas forecast last year.

Macau earns more than 80 per cent of its revenues from casinos.

REUTERS

US, South Korea scramble to seal defence cost-sharing deal as thousands put on unpaid leave

Fed takes on role of world's central bank by pumping out dollars

Taiwan to spend NT$1.05t fighting virus, to donate 10m masks

Trump calls for US$2t infrastructure spending

Covid-19: New Bill to give temporary relief from contractual obligations

Australia to charter planes full of fresh produce to markets including China, Japan, Singapore

