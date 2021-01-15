Magnitude-6.2 quake hits Indonesia's West Sulawesi

[JAKARTA] A strong, magnitude-6.2 earthquake struck the Indonesian province of West Sulawesi on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake, which hit at 2.18am local time Friday (18:18 GMT Thursday).

The epicentre was 36km south of Mamuju, the capital of West Sulawesi, and the quake had a depth of 18km, the USGS said.

Mamuju is home to approximately 110,000 people.

AFP