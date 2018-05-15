You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’

Tue, May 15, 2018 - 2:28 PM

[TOKYO] Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday that he was confident that prosecutors will be able to build up a strong case to bring charges against former leader Najib Razak over graft claims linked to debt-laden state fund 1MDB.

Speaking via video conference to The Wall Street Journal CEO Council Meeting in Tokyo, Tun Dr Mahathir, 92, said: “We are slowly getting to the bottom of things and many of our senior officers are volunteering information accompanied, of course, by documents. We think that within a short while we will have a case against him, we will be able to charge him.”

Dr Mahathir added that he is facing the problem of “trying to trust people to investigate him”.

“Some of these people who were with him had sided with him and we do not know who is going to be loyal to this new government,” he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

When asked if he might be willing to cut a deal to spare Datuk Seri Najib, if he were to offer information that can recover assets to recover part of the US$4.5 billion (S$6 billion) that is allegedly lost by 1MDB, Dr Mahathir would only say: “No deal.”

Dr Mahathir had personally ordered travel restrictions on Mr Najib last Saturday after news spread that the latter was about to fly off to Jakarta for a short break.

Former Prime Minister Najib’s Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition government was ousted in the historic election held last Wednesday (May 9) that marked the first time power has changed hands in the history of Malaysia.

Jailed politician Anwar Ibrahim will receive a royal pardon on Wednesday, Dr Mahathir said, which will pave the way for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) prime minister-in-waiting to run in a by-election and become an MP.

Dr Mahathir, who first led the country from 1981 to 2003 under Umno, is currently Prime Minister under an agreement with PH that he would eventually hand over power to Mr Anwar, whose Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has the most MPs in the four-party alliance.

He told the conference on Tuesday that he will remain as prime minister for one or two years – and would continue to play a role in the background even after he steps down.

In the immediate future, however, Dr Mahathir said Mr Anwar will play the same role in the PKR coalition as leaders of the other three parties in the alliance.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

UN says 'seems anyone is liable to be shot dead' in Gaza

UN says 'seems anyone is liable to be shot dead' in Gaza

Germany blames trade as economy cools more than forecast

UK workers get a real pay increase as Labor market tightens

Malaysia's 92-year-old PM says he'll stay in office for 1-2 years

Malaysia aviation regulator denies it pressured AirAsia to cancel election flights

Editor's Choice

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

bursa.jpg
May 15, 2018
Stocks

Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

BlackRock no longer Venture substantial shareholder after funds sell S$8.3m of stock

BP_Zeti_150518_85.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Senior Malaysian adviser says to announce GST strategy in hundred days

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening