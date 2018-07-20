You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mahathir to revive Malaysia Inc concept

Fri, Jul 20, 2018 - 3:36 PM

file712orllmb7boce5iu5.jpg
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday his administration will revive the concept of Malaysia Incorporated (Malaysia Inc)he first introduced in his previous tenure as premier.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday his administration will revive the concept of Malaysia Incorporated (Malaysia Inc)he first introduced in his previous tenure as premier.

"We are reviving the concept of Malaysia Incorporated," Dr Mahathir said in a speech at the 72nd annual general meeting of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCIM) .

"Malaysia will be regarded as one huge corporation where the Government and private sector work to ensure the success of our cooperation."

Dr Mahathir introduced the Malaysia Inc concept early in his first run as premier from 1981 to 2003 to encourage cooperation between the public and private sectors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The concept - essentially a privatisation policy to spur economic development through the close cooperation of the public and private sectors - transformed Malaysia from an agriculture-based economy into a rapidly industrialising and trading nation in less than a generation.

He said reviving Malaysia Inc will be something that the Government will implement in the near future.

"Today, Malaysia is still in the process of recovering. It takes time. Not too long, but it takes time for us to achieve a complete reversal of the wrongs committed in past.

"But rest assured we are determined to do so and we need feedback from the business community so that what revision we do will be good for the country and business community," he said.

Dr Mahathir praised the country's business community for their efforts to help Malaysia achieve continued development.

"We accept that the business community will be the greatest contributor to enriching this country, and now we see ACCCIM, which was an association of Chinese Chamber members, expanding to cooperate with other Chambers including the Malay, Indian and international business chambers," he added.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Government & Economy

SMRT to be fined S$1.9m for deaths of two trainees, tunnel flooding incident

Former South Korean president Park Geun-hye handed another 8 years in jail

Malaysia cuts 2018 growth projection to 5% as it braces for trade war fallout

Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang jailed again for misconduct

North Korea economy declines at sharpest rate in 20 yrs in 2017

Malaysian Embassy in Beijing has no information on Jho Low's reported arrest

Editor's Choice

BP_Wheelock Properties_200718_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

BP_Tuaspring_200718_5.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

BP_Vard Holdings_200718_10.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Given a second chance, die-hard Vard shareholders must come out to vote

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
3 UOB ups interest rate on flagship deposit account
4 Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz
5 Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_lim-200718 (1).jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia expects to recover up to US$3.5b of 1MDB funds: Lim Guan Eng

BP_Wheelock Properties_200718_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

BP_Tuaspring_200718_5.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

Jul 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CMT, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Keppel Corp, SIAEC, Advance SCT, SMJ Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening