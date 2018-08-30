You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Make full use of global trade system, with regional deals as ‘building blocks’ for broader pacts: Heng Swee Keat

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 10:45 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

PLANS such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) need great care in their execution, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in a public dialogue on Thursday.

“I'm glad that support for regional economic integration remains very strong”, he noted, adding that the 16-nation RCEP “will be a major grouping”.

“I hope that it does not lead to a fragmentation of the world into Asian trading blocs,” Mr Heng said at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs think-tank’s 11th Asean & Asia Forum, calling instead to have such mega-deals be “building blocks for a broader international agreement”.

He compared the region to a hawker centre with an array of food stalls, and said that the goal is to have a situation where “each of us specialises in particular areas and the grouping as a whole becomes attractive”.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As for non-tariff measures to facilitate regional trade, Mr Heng said that certain areas could benefit from common standards and reciprocity among member states, especially if policymakers begin where there is greater interest “and, when it works, we can do more”.

“We have countries with different standards of regulating food, different degrees of compliance and so on,” he said, taking food safety as an example. “The way forward is to build capacity in our regulatory authorities.”

Asked about the souring of various trade relationships globally, Mr Heng said that the right solution, in his view, is “to make full use” of the World Trade Organization to air grievances.

“We’ve got to take greater care to protect the global trading system... that has got proper mechanisms for settling disputes,” he added, citing economists’ opinions that tariff and retaliatory measures will not help.

Meanwhile, Mr Heng called the Chinese BRI a “good set of plans” but added: “What really needs a lot of care is the execution.”

Still, he stressed that “what we should do in the region is welcome investment from all over the world”, whether it hails from what he dubbed “traditional sources”, like the United States and Japan, or from newer and emerging economies.

Government & Economy

Malaysian fugitive Jho Low hires Chris Christie, Trump law firm for legal defence

Panasonic to move UK headquarters on Brexit fears

Trump unblocks more critics on Twitter as ordered by court

Argentina says IMF loan disbursements to be accelerated

Bloomberg moves new forum for elites from China to Singapore amid fallout of trade war

US, Canada leaders upbeat on progress in Nafta talks

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

SINGAPORE-ASEAN-TRADE-044929.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP trade deal could be delivered by year-end: PM Lee

Aug 30, 2018
Consumer

TPG Telecom, Vodafone Hutchison Australia in A$15b merger to take on Singtel's Optus, Telstra

Aug 30, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sakae Holdings, Epicentre, Kitchen Culture

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening