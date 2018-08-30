Make full use of global trade system, with regional deals as ‘building blocks’ for broader pacts: Heng Swee Keat

PLANS such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) need great care in their execution, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in a public dialogue on Thursday.

“I'm glad that support for regional economic integration remains very strong”, he noted, adding that the 16-nation RCEP “will be a major grouping”.

“I hope that it does not lead to a fragmentation of the world into Asian trading blocs,” Mr Heng said at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs think-tank’s 11th Asean & Asia Forum, calling instead to have such mega-deals be “building blocks for a broader international agreement”.

He compared the region to a hawker centre with an array of food stalls, and said that the goal is to have a situation where “each of us specialises in particular areas and the grouping as a whole becomes attractive”.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

As for non-tariff measures to facilitate regional trade, Mr Heng said that certain areas could benefit from common standards and reciprocity among member states, especially if policymakers begin where there is greater interest “and, when it works, we can do more”.

“We have countries with different standards of regulating food, different degrees of compliance and so on,” he said, taking food safety as an example. “The way forward is to build capacity in our regulatory authorities.”

Asked about the souring of various trade relationships globally, Mr Heng said that the right solution, in his view, is “to make full use” of the World Trade Organization to air grievances.

“We’ve got to take greater care to protect the global trading system... that has got proper mechanisms for settling disputes,” he added, citing economists’ opinions that tariff and retaliatory measures will not help.

Meanwhile, Mr Heng called the Chinese BRI a “good set of plans” but added: “What really needs a lot of care is the execution.”

Still, he stressed that “what we should do in the region is welcome investment from all over the world”, whether it hails from what he dubbed “traditional sources”, like the United States and Japan, or from newer and emerging economies.