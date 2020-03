Malaysia will launch a stimulus package worth 250 billion ringgit (S$83.02 billion) to counter the impact of a coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday.

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will launch a stimulus package worth 250 billion ringgit (S$83.02 billion) to counter the impact of a coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday.

About 128 billion ringgit will be spent on public welfare measures, with 100 billion used to support businesses, Mr Muhyiddin added.

REUTERS