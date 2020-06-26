You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia can't take any more Rohingya refugees, PM says

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 6:13 PM

rk_kl-rohingyarefugee_260620.jpg
Malaysia can no longer take in Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday, citing a struggling economy and dwindling resources as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia can no longer take in Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday, citing a struggling economy and dwindling resources as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Muslim-majority Malaysia has long been a favoured destination for Rohingya seeking a better life after fleeing a 2017 military-led crackdown in Myanmar and refugee camps in Bangladesh.

But Malaysia, which does not recognise refugee status, has recently turned away boats and detained hundreds of Rohingya, amid rising anger towards foreigners who have been accused of spreading the coronavirus and taking up scarce state funds.

"We can no longer take more as our resources and capacity are already stretched, compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic," Mr Muhyiddin said in a teleconference with other leaders of the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean), which includes Myanmar.

"Yet, Malaysia is unfairly expected to do more to accommodate incoming refugees."

SEE ALSO

Malaysian palm oil producers step up perks to retain foreign workers amid pandemic

The treatment of Rohingya has been divisive for Asean, with its two Muslim-majority members - Malaysia and Indonesia - criticising Buddhist-majority Myanmar and expressing growing frustration with Rohingya arriving on boats operated by people smugglers.

Myanmar denies abuses against members of the minority in Rakhine State, in western Myanmar, but says the Rohingya are not citizens but illegal immigrants from South Asia.

Rohingya have for years boarded boats between November and April, when the seas are calm, to get to Southeast Asian countries including Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

Mr Muhyiddin urged the UN refugee agency to speed up the resettlement of Rohingya in Malaysia to third countries. The agency says there are more than 100,000 Rohingya in Malaysia though rights groups say the number is higher.

He also called for more efforts to combat the trafficking of Rohingya, who he said were increasingly at risk for exploitation, slavery and recruitment by militants.

"Asean must do more to help Myanmar, and Myanmar must also do more to help itself for this crisis to be put behind us," he said.

Dozens of Rohingya died and their bodies were thrown overboard from a boat that later landed on a Malaysian island this month with 269 people on board, authorities said.

On Thursday, nearly 100 Rohingya were rescued by fishermen from a boat adrift off Indonesia.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

GE quick takes: Khaw Boon Wan retires; WP introduces second batch of candidates

Two new faces among WP's 2nd batch of 5 candidates for GE2020

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan retires from politics

219 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community

New Zealand tourism on a slippery slope as ski season kicks off

ESG sets aside over S$55m for local agriculture, aquaculture firms

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 26, 2020 06:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Oceanus shareholder acquires 'significant stake' from creditor group in married deal

ABALONE producer Oceanus Group announced on Friday that its former major creditor, Ocean Wonder International, no...

Jun 26, 2020 05:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Aoxin Q&M expects operating loss for FY20 from China's prolonged closures

CATALIST-LISTED Aoxin Q&M Dental Group said on Friday that it expects to register an operating loss for FY20 on...

Jun 26, 2020 05:35 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.06...

Jun 26, 2020 05:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Southern Alliance Mining achieves 8% premium on trading debut

MALAYSIA-BASED iron-ore producer Southern Alliance Mining (SAM) on Friday ended its first day of trading on the...

Jun 26, 2020 04:45 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended on a negative note Friday as investors returned from a public holiday, with...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.