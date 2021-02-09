 Malaysia eases virus curbs on economy after costly lockdown, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Malaysia eases virus curbs on economy after costly lockdown

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 9:31 PM

file7ec49kl5zk1kyckm4v3.jpg
Malaysia is set to further ease its movement restrictions beginning Wednesday after a month-long lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic cost the country billions of ringgit.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is set to further ease its movement restrictions beginning Wednesday after a month-long lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic cost the country billions of ringgit.

Retail businesses including clothes and cosmetic stores, and antique shops may resume operations...

