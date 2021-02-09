Malaysia eases virus curbs on economy after costly lockdown

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is set to further ease its movement restrictions beginning Wednesday after a month-long lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic cost the country billions of ringgit.
Retail businesses including clothes and cosmetic stores, and antique shops may resume operations...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes