You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia economy suffers smaller contraction; rosier 2021 outlook

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 3:32 PM

af_kl_131120.jpg
Malaysia's central bank provided a rosier growth outlook for 2021 after the economy suffered a smaller contraction in the third quarter, but said it would continue to help households and businesses withstand the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's central bank provided a rosier growth outlook for 2021 after the economy suffered a smaller contraction in the third quarter, but said it would continue to help households and businesses withstand the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gross domestic product fell 2.7 per cent in July-September, smaller than the 3.2 per cent decline forecast in a Reuters poll and showing a marked improvement on the 17.1 per cent slump in the second quarter.

The trade-reliant economy recovered from its first contraction since the 2009 financial crisis after the government began gradually easing curbs to contain the virus in May.

The central bank said 125 basis points worth of rate cuts this year would support 2021 growth, but that it would continue to make "policy support and assistance" available.

"Going into 2021, growth is expected to recover, benefiting from the improvement in global demand and a turnaround in public and private sector expenditure amid various policy support," said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus at a virtual news conference.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Future monetary policy considerations will continue to be guided by evolving conditions."

Private consumption eased 2.6 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier after a 5.6 per cent decline in the previous three months, the central bank said, while manufacturing grew 3.3 per cent after a 18.3 per cent drop in the second quarter. Gross exports jumped 4.4 per cent in the July-September period after a 15.1 per cent fall.

The BNM also revised its 2021 projections, raising the midpoint growth forecast to 7 per cent from an earlier average of 6.75 per cent.

Barclays said it expected the central bank to leave rates unchanged throughout 2021, with a low risk of a 25 basis point cut.

While some economists worried that the reimposition of coronavirus restrictions in October would dampen the recovery in Malaysia in the last three months of the year, the central bank said the risks to global growth from Covid-19 had eased.

"The risk to growth from these resurgences is not expected to be as severe as the magnitude of contractions observed in the second quarter," Ms Nor Shamsiah added.

Analysts at Capital Economics said Malaysia's outlook was dependent on how well the government managed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Total infections tripled to over 43,000 cases since a fresh outbreak in September.

"If Malaysia is able contain the second wave, as others in the region have been successful in doing, the economic impact should be relatively small," Alex Holmes, Asia economist at Capital Economics said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for third day in a row

Former China minister says trade frictions with US could remain under Biden

Myanmar's NLD party pledges unity government after election landslide

Suu Kyi's party wins absolute majority in Myanmar polls

Biden takes Arizona, cementing presidential win despite Trump's refusal to concede

Australia scraps plans to allow foreign students back

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 13, 2020 03:44 PM
Government & Economy

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for third day in a row

[SINGAPORE] There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Friday (Nov 13), taking Singapore's total to 58...

Nov 13, 2020 03:39 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks bounce back, Samsung Elec jumps to record high

[SEOUL] South Korean shares bounced back from earlier falls on Friday, helped by sharp gains in market heavyweights...

Nov 13, 2020 03:31 PM
Government & Economy

Former China minister says trade frictions with US could remain under Biden

[BEIJING] Trade frictions between the United States and China may not ease in the near term even if Joe Biden...

Nov 13, 2020 03:14 PM
Consumer

Japan's Shimachu backs Nitori's US$2b takeover bid

[TOKYO] Japanese home improvement retailer Shimachu on Friday said it will accept a US$2 billion buyout bid from...

Nov 13, 2020 03:00 PM
Transport

Volkswagen won't flinch with its colossal budget for cutting-edge cars

[FRANKFURT] So much has changed in the year since Volkswagen's (VW) directors emerged from the board room with a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: Analysts like ComfortDelGro, cite green shoots in Singapore

Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, ComfortDelGro, Golden Agri, OUE C-Reit, Metro, UMS

China President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant Group's IPO: report

South Korea's Hanjin Group in talks to buy Asiana Airlines: report

Double, double oil and trouble as layoff axe falls on Jurong Island

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for