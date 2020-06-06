You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia: Even US$3b not enough to settle 1MDB case with Goldman

Sat, Jun 06, 2020 - 9:43 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's new government would not be willing to accept even compensation of US$3 billion from Goldman Sachs in a settlement over the 1MDB scandal, the finance minister told Reuters, ruling out a figure that is far higher than the bank offered last year.

The South-east Asian nation has charged Goldman Sachs and 17 current and former directors of its units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totalling US$6.5 billion that the US bank helped raise for sovereign wealth fund 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Bhd).

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who joined the three-month-old government from the corporate world, said he had held a conversation with Goldman Sachs representatives last month.

"We are continuing our pursuit to get some money from GS. And the legal case is still ongoing, so we will have to wait for the outcome of that," the minister said in an interview in his office in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

"If it's US$2 billion, I can say, no. US$3 billion, no," he added. "As long the amount is not something we think we can accept, then we continue with the legal case."

SEE ALSO

Malaysia prime minister appoints Petronas CEO to run Malaysia Airlines

He declined to say what an acceptable sum would be.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said in December that Goldman Sachs had offered "one point something billion" dollars for an out-of-court settlement over it role in the scandal at 1MDB.

According to the US Justice Department, Goldman Sachs earned US$600 million in fees for its work with 1MDB.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 6, 2020 09:40 PM
Transport

Malaysia prime minister appoints Petronas CEO to run Malaysia Airlines

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Saturday appointed Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, the...

Jun 6, 2020 04:07 PM
Government & Economy

PM Lee, other Cabinet ministers to speak in national broadcasts on Covid-19

[SINGAPORE] Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and several other ministers will...

Jun 6, 2020 03:35 PM
Transport

Self-driving sector contends its cars can prevent many more crashes than study says

[NEW YORK] Companies working on self-driving vehicles have criticised an insurance industry study suggesting that...

Jun 6, 2020 03:32 PM
Garage

Grubhub receives takeover interest from Just Eat Takeaway, Delivery Hero: CNBC

[BENGALURU] US food delivery company Grubhub has received takeover interest from at least two European companies -...

Jun 6, 2020 03:16 PM
Garage

EDBI and SEEDS Capital to dole out S$285m startup support

THE S$285 million Special Situation Fund for Startups (SSFS) will be administered by EDBI, the corporate investment...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.