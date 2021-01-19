You are here

Malaysia expands lockdown measures to most states as virus spreads

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 10:18 PM

Malaysia on Tuesday said it would extend lockdown restrictions across most of the country as it grappled with a rise in coronavirus infections.
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia on Tuesday said it would extend lockdown restrictions across most of the country as it grappled with a rise in coronavirus infections.

Last week, capital Kuala Lumpur and six states went into a two-week lockdown. Essential sectors including manufacturing,...

