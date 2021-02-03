Malaysia extends MCO by two weeks to Feb 18

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Kuala Lumpur
MALAYSIA has extended the Movement Control Order (MCO) which was scheduled to end on Feb 4 to Feb 18.
Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said all states, except for Sarawak, will come under the MCO, the New Straits Times reported.
He said the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes