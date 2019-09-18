You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia fast-tracks investments to win trade-war business

Wed, Sep 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA has set up a panel to fast-track investments as it seeks to woo businesses affected by the US-China trade dispute and it approved more than US$500 million in new proposals this month, a government minister said.

An increasing number of US and Chinese businesses have been moving manufacturing out of China to escape tit-for-tat tariffs imposed on each other's products.

Malaysia's new National Committee on Investment I (NCII) aims to encourage investment in South-east Asia's third-biggest economy and it approved investments worth 2.2 billion ringgit (S$720 million) in its first meeting, the minister said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"If approvals took three months earlier, now it would take a month - from when the documentation is complete to when the committee will approve it," Ong Kian Ming, deputy minister in the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, told Reuters.

"It would try to expedite investments that are relocating because of the US-China trade conflict," he said in a recent interview.

Vietnam has been widely seen as the biggest beneficiary of businesses relocating to escape the higher US tariffs on goods produced in China, but Thailand has also introduced a package of incentives to attract relocations.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) to Malaysia nearly doubled to 50 billion ringgit in the first half of this year, of which over half went to manufacturing. Mr Ong said he was hopeful of an even bigger rise in the second half of the year.

The new committee is headed by the ministers of finance and international trade and industry and they have the authority approve incentives immediately. Mr Ong declined to give details of the specific deals it had approved.

US investment topped US$5.62 billion in the first half of 2019 and Mr Ong said he expected that to pick up further.

Intel Corp, Dell Technologies Inc and On Semiconductor Corp are the lead players in Malaysia's well-established electrical & electronics (E&E) industry.

"We do see re-investments coming from existing US companies and new E&E players coming to Malaysia. I know of at least one company that has expressed its very serious interest to come to Malaysia. This is a new factory that will be built," he said, without identifying the company.

Mr Ong said the number of investment applications from China had risen in recent months and its FDI could rise in the last six months after dipping to 5.1 billion ringgit in the first half from 5.69 billion ringgit a year earlier. REUTERS

Government & Economy

NODX down 8.9% in Aug, boosted by gold exports

Carrie Lam says sanctions won't help HK as Joshua Wong meets Congress

Industry-wide effort to boost leadership and digital skills for biomedical sciences PMETs

Indonesia revises law on anti-graft agency; activists voice objections

China welcomes Solomon's move to ditch ties with Taiwan

Singapore adds another arrow in quiver in quest for top tech talent

Editor's Choice

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

nz_sg_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

BT_20190917_RJLENDLEASE17SYK2_3894153.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Must Read

nz_peklianguan_170951.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

nz_mapletree_170954.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

nz_nodex_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.9% in August, better than expected

Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore is second-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly