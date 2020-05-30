Malaysia headed for recession in six months, statistician says

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[SINGAPORE] The Malaysian economy is about to feel the full brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.
After posting its slowest growth since the global financial crisis, the economy is set to slip into a recession in the next four to six months, the country's top statistician said.
With...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes