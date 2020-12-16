You are here

Malaysia invokes emergency to stop by-elections as Covid-19 cases rise

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 5:06 PM

Malaysia's government on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to stop by-elections in two constituencies scheduled for next month, as the country grapples with a spike in coronavirus cases over the past few months.
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's government on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to stop by-elections in two constituencies scheduled for next month, as the country grapples with a spike in coronavirus cases over the past few months.

Malaysia has seen a sharp jump in cases since September...

