Malaysia mulls alternatives to RTS Link: Mahathir

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Putrajaya
MALAYSIA has proposed, and Singapore has agreed to consider, suspending the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Project for six months from April 1, in a manner similar to that for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR)
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg