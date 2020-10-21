You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia orders nearly 1m people to work from home

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

rk_KL_211020.jpg
Nearly one million private and public sector workers who are in the management and supervision categories in Selangor, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya - which are under a conditional movement control order (MCO) - have been directed to work from home effective Oct 22.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Putrajaya

NEARLY one million private and public sector workers who are in the management and supervision categories in Selangor, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya - which are under a conditional movement control order (MCO) - have been directed to work from home effective Oct 22.

...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 21, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

New Silkroutes appoints Darrell Lim as acting independent non-executive chairman

TROUBLED healthcare provider New Silkroutes Group announced the appointment of Darrell Lim Chee Lek as acting...

Oct 21, 2020 12:36 AM
Government & Economy

UK government suffers defeat by House of Lords over Brexit law

[LONDON] The upper chamber of Britain's parliament on Tuesday inflicted a symbolic defeat on the government over...

Oct 21, 2020 12:32 AM
Government & Economy

Goldman Sachs to pay US$2.8b over 1MDB scandal, says report

[WASHINGTON] Global financial titan Goldman Sachs is preparing to admit wrongdoing in the massive 1MDB Malaysian...

Oct 21, 2020 12:14 AM
Technology

Doctors may have found secretive new organs in the centre of your head

[NEW YORK] After millenniums of careful slicing and dicing, it might seem as though scientists have figured out...

Oct 21, 2020 12:07 AM
Technology

Adobe unveils authentication tool in battle against deepfakes

[SAN JOSE] Adobe debuted a software tool to help media creators prove their images are real, the latest move by the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans who travelled overseas on or after March 27 can now tap government subsidies, insurance in case of infection

Good Class Bungalow at King Albert Park put on market for S$45.5m

STI tracks Wall Street losses, down 0.59% at 2,528.64

Keppel DC Reit's Q3 DPU up 22.1%

SIA to launch non-stop flights to New York's JFK airport from next month

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for