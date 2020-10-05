You are here

Malaysia PM quarantines after having contact with minister who has Covid-19

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 6:39 PM

file7ckfctic2jsrsqxzirt.jpg
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday he will self quarantine for 14 days after being in contact with a minister who has tested positive for Covid-19.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday he will self quarantine for 14 days after being in contact with a minister who has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, Mr Muhyiddin said all his recent tests for Covid-19 were negative.

Mr Muhyiddin...

