Malaysia police seek Jho Low's parents to help with 1MDB probe

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 1:51 PM

colin-gh3-25.jpg
Authorities are calling for information on Low’s parents Low Hock Peng and Goh Gaik Ewe as well as Tan Kim Loong, Low’s associate, the police said in a statement. They are also seeking Shabnam Naraindas Daswani, a Singaporean who is also known as Natasha Mirpuri.
PHOTO: ROYAL MALAYSIA POLICE

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s police are seeking Jho Low’s parents and an associate as they widen their search for evidence of possible wrongdoing in their investigation into the scandal-ridden 1MDB.

Authorities are calling for information on Low’s parents Low Hock Peng and Goh Gaik Ewe as well as Tan Kim Loong, Low’s associate, the police said in a statement. They are also seeking Shabnam Naraindas Daswani, a Singaporean who is also known as Natasha Mirpuri.

Low’s father and Tan, also known as Eric Tan, have already been named by the police as part of their probe into the state fund, which lies at the center of a massive scandal that has ensnared Goldman Sachs Group and prompted investigations across the globe. Tan is facing joint charges with Low for allegedly receiving illicit funds, while the police have requested the Interpol’s help to track down Low and his father.

US prosecutors have painted Jho Low as the alleged mastermind of scheme to siphon money from 1MDB into personal accounts disguised to look like legitimate businesses, and kicked back some of those funds to officials. Low has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Goh had been named in a US court filing in November in a warrant to seize a pair of diamond earrings and a matching diamond ring believed to be linked to 1MDB, Malaysiakini news website reported on Nov 6. The filing said that authorities were seeking cooperation from Thailand, where they believed Goh resided, the report said.

Malaysia’s police didn’t explain why they are seeking Mirpuri.

BLOOMBERG

