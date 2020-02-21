You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia probes dozens over virus misinformation

Fri, Feb 21, 2020 - 4:24 PM

doc79dtile7e8412ocj51di_doc78xww4wbqit177bvoj3m.jpg
Malaysian health officers deployed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Malaysia is investigating 27 people for allegedly spreading misinformation about the deadly new coronavirus, officials said Friday, as governments across Asia crack down on false claims about the epidemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is investigating 27 people for allegedly spreading misinformation about the deadly new coronavirus, officials said Friday, as governments across Asia crack down on false claims about the epidemic.

The virus has so far killed more than 2,200 people and infected over 75,000, mostly in China, and spread to dozens of countries and territories including Malaysia, which has 22 confirmed cases.

It has triggered an explosion of false information online, from vastly inflated death tolls to vaccine conspiracies and misleading bat soup videos.

Several Asian countries have made arrests over the spread of falsehoods, and Singapore this week ordered Facebook to block an anti-government page in the city-state that it says was peddling misinformation about the pathogen.

Of the 27 people under investigation in Malaysia, four have already been charged in court and another four were expected to be charged Friday, officials from the communications ministry and prime minister's department told AFP.

SEE ALSO

Singapore banks see 10% of portfolio vulnerable to virus outbreak impact

No details were provided about the misinformation they are accused of spreading. Officials warned a broader crackdown was planned.

"If you are found to be involved in any act (of) spreading lies... we will go after you and we don't care who you are," Mohamed Hanipa Maidin, deputy minister in the prime minister's department, told reporters.

Earlier this month, a Malaysian journalist was charged for making statements that could cause public alarm over social media posts related to the virus, including one in which she raised concerns about the arrival of Chinese tourists on a cruise ship.

Officials have warned that false information about the virus could be "inflammatory" in Muslim-majority, multi-ethnic Malaysia, where race and religion are considered sensitive topics.

Some observers have raised concerns that overzealous crackdowns could curb civil liberties.

"There is a thin line between the government taking proactive steps against (misinformation) and the government infringing on rights to free speech," said Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani, a political analyst from BowerGroupAsia consultancy.

AFP

Government & Economy

Panic buying inflation tipped to fade as virus hammers demand

Industry 4.0 tradeshow in Singapore renewed for further 5 years

Japan to limit foreign ownership in 12 sectors: sources

Coronavirus weakens job market for record number of China graduates

Coronavirus widens Hong Kong anger at government, China

Malaysia's Jan CPI up 1.6% y-o-y, fastest since May 2018

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 21, 2020 04:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks see 10% of portfolio vulnerable to virus outbreak impact

SWEPT into fresh uncertainty from the virus outbreak, Singapore banks are cautious over the next three to six months...

Feb 21, 2020 04:04 PM
Technology

China's ambitious 5G push heading into slow lane due to coronavirus disruptions

[SHANGHAI] Government measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in China look set to delay the rollout of...

Feb 21, 2020 03:57 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks close the week lower on virus fears

[SEOUL] South Korean shares fell 1.5 per cent on Friday after trade data showed a slump in Chinese demand and as new...

Feb 21, 2020 03:47 PM
Government & Economy

Panic buying inflation tipped to fade as virus hammers demand

[HONG KONG] Shortages of goods and food triggered by the coronavirus outbreak has raised the spectrr of faster...

Feb 21, 2020 03:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Bukit Sembawang sells more than half of homes at Luxus Hills' final phase

REAL estate developer Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited on Friday said it has sold 25 out of the 39 units at the Luxus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly