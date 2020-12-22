Malaysia procures 6.4 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine: Muhyiddin

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has signed a deal to procure 6.4 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Tuesday.
The government is also in final negotiations with China-based manufacturers Sinovac and CanSino as well as Russia's Gamaleya...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes