You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia Q2 GDP growth drops to 4.5%, slowest pace in 1½ years

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 12:11 PM

MALAYSIA-LIFESTYLE-100100.jpg
Malaysia's economy expanded at a much slower annual pace of 4.5 per cent in April-June, marking the third straight quarter of slowing growth in South-east Asia's third-largest economy.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's economy expanded at a much slower pace of 4.5 per cent in the second quarter, hit by commodity production "shocks", leading the central bank to cut its full-year growth forecast for South-east Asia's third-largest economy.

The April-June rate was well below the 5.2 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll, but the central bank remains cautiously optimistic about the second half of the year.

The quarter had the slowest growth since October-December 2016.

"Growth in the mining sector contracted due mainly to unplanned supply outages, while the agriculture sector was affected by production constraints and adverse weather conditions," Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The bank brought down its 2018 full year growth projection to 5.0 per cent from the earlier 5.5-6.0 per cent range.

Friday's GDP announcement was Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus' first since taking over as governor in late June as part of a high-level management shakeup by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who led his political coalition to a shock general election victory in May.

"The second quarter of 2018 was an eventful quarter," she said at a news conference to announce the GDP figures.

"For some, it will be remembered for the 14th general election, the beginning of a one-off tax holiday and significant improvement in consumer and business sentiments," she said.

IS THE WORST OVER?

Since taking over, Dr Mahathir has pushed to review major infrastructure projects launched by the past administration and cracked down on corruption. He also repealed an unpopular goods and services tax introduced by the previous administration.

""It's a disappointing GDP figure but a lot of that is due to the uncertainty over the elections," said Trinh Nguyen, a senior economist at Natixis Asia Ltd based in Hong Kong.

"I think the worst is over for Malaysia - the Q2 figure can even be taken as a sign of strength as the government is trying to take difficult steps. The message coming out of Malaysia is that the focus is on fiscal consolidation."

Nor Shamsiah said monetary policy will remain "accommodative" and the economy is on a steady growth path this year and in 2019.

She also relaxed some rules introduced in 2016 to support the ringgit currency, thereby allowing greater flexibility for exporters in management of their export proceeds.

Malaysia's current account surplus narrowed to RM3.9 billion (S$1.3 billion) in the second quarter, compared to 15.0 billion ringgit over the first three months of the year.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Thai Q2 growth seen slowing to 1% q-o-q as tourism, manufacturing decelerate: poll

North Korea's Kim lambasts 'brigandish' sanctions: KCNA

Japan says UN experts' call to protect nuclear clean-up workers is "regrettable"

South Korea creates just 5,000 new jobs in July, smallest since financial crisis

Volatile pharma drives Singapore non-oil exports up 11.8% in July to beat forecasts

Italian bridge company under fire as rescuers toil for third day

Editor's Choice

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

TLH_3777.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Smaller suppliers can use unaudited financials to bid for govt tenders

BT_20180817_KRSENGKANG175L1U_3534795.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development

Most Read

1 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
2 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
3 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
4 CapitaLand-CDL tie-up clinches Sengkang Central site for S$777.78m
5 Hot stock: ThaiBev hits 2.5-year intraday low after disappointing Q3 results
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-05-14T054401Z_1310621133_RC14C2397C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TRADE.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Volatile pharma drives Singapore non-oil exports up 11.8% in July to beat forecasts

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

cs-generic-ShentonWay03.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, CDL, Stratech, GRP, Keong Hong, Mencast, 8Telecom 

Aug 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Starhill Global Reit upgraded to 'buy' by OCBC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening