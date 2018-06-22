You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia reopens grisly murder case linked to Najib

Fri, Jun 22, 2018 - 1:30 PM

Altantuya Shaariibuu.jpg
Malaysian police have reopened an investigation into the grisly murder of a young Mongolian woman in 2006 which has been linked to the country's ousted leader, reports said Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian police have reopened an investigation into the grisly murder of a young Mongolian woman in 2006 which has been linked to the country's ousted leader, reports said Friday.

Altantuya Shaariibuu was shot dead and her body blown up with military-grade plastic explosives near Kuala Lumpur.

The murder was the most shocking aspect in a scandal involving allegations that an associate of recently toppled Prime Minister Najib Razak arranged huge kickbacks for the purchase of French submarines in 2002.

The case captivated Malaysia for years and there have long been allegations that Mr Najib - defence minister at the time of the deal - and his wife Rosmah Mansor were involved. They have steadfastly denied the claims.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Two government bodyguards were convicted of the killing and sentenced to death. One subsequently fled to Australia, where he is in detention, and maintains he was ordered by "important people" to carry out the murder.

Altantuya's father visited Malaysia this week. He met new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who backed re-opening the investigation, and lodged a fresh police report about the murder.

"I can confirm we are reopening investigations," national police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun was cited as saying by The Star newspaper.

"We will conduct our duties without fear or favour."

Eric Paulsen, head of local rights group Lawyers for Liberty, told AFP that Mr Najib should be among the new witnesses to be interviewed by the police.

"We want to know why Altantuya was killed and who ordered her killing," he said.

Malaysians broke the six-decade stranglehold on power of Mr Najib's coalition at elections last month, and voted in a reformist alliance headed by 92-year-old Mahathir.

Altantuya was the mistress of Najib's associate, Abdul Razak Baginda, and was alleged to have demanded a cut in the submarine deal for translating during negotiations.

Abdul Razak was cleared in 2008 of abetting the murder.

The bodyguard who fled to Australia, Sirul Azhar Umar, recently said he is willing to assist any new government investigation into the case, a potential major breakthrough.

AFP

Government & Economy

Indonesian cleric sentenced to death over 2016 terror attack

Malaysia names ex-1MDB investigator as new central bank governor

New Zealand's 'prime miniature' baby keeps Ardern busy

Japan says halting missile drills after Trump-Kim summit

Airbus warns could leave Britain if no Brexit deal

Greece says Eurogroup debt deal positive, debt now viable

Editor's Choice

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

ST_20180622_VNMOBIL_4078581.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

BT_20180622_NCGYM22A_3478094.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Consumer

UFC Gym to open 15 outlets in Singapore over next decade

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
2 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
3 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
4 MyRepublic moves into telco space, launching 3 mobile plans for all users
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_STI_220618_49.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Stocks

Singapore, Asian equities extend weekly losses as trade tensions show no sign of abating

BP_Singtel_220618_41.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel continues digital transformation with focus on cybersecurity, digital marketing

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group to get US$100m trade finance facilities from minority shareholders

BP_1MDB_220618_53.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia names ex-1MDB investigator as new central bank governor

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening