Malaysia revises Covid-19 rules to allow more to gather for CNY reunion dinner

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 5:50 AM

The Malaysian government on Sunday revised its Chinese New Year (CNY) health protocols to allow up to 15 people to attend the reunion dinner, following a barrage of criticism from Chinese groups and politicians.
Kuala Lumpur

THE Malaysian government on Sunday revised its Chinese New Year (CNY) health protocols to allow up to 15 people to attend the reunion dinner, following a barrage of criticism from Chinese groups and politicians.

