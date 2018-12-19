You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia to charge ex-Goldman's Ng after extradition delay: source

Wed, Dec 19, 2018 - 1:22 PM

colin-gms-8.jpg
Malaysian prosecutors will charge a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker on Wednesday, said a person familiar with the matter, after an oversight earlier in the day delayed his extradition process to the US.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian prosecutors will charge a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker on Wednesday, said a person familiar with the matter, after an oversight earlier in the day delayed his extradition process to the US.

Roger Ng will face charges at 2.30pm in a Kuala Lumpur court, according to the person, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. He didn't show up for his extradition hearing earlier on Wednesday as prosecutors weren't aware that his attendance was necessary, Deputy Public Prosecutor Shukor Abu Bakar said, adding a new date has been set for Jan 4.

Ng could be stuck in the middle of a tug-of-war between the US and Malaysia as he's set to face charges in both countries linked to his involvement in 1MDB transactions arranged by Goldman. It's unclear how prosecutors on both sides will cooperate on charges relating to Ng and others in a scandal that allegedly saw billions of dollars siphoned from the Malaysian state fund.

Last month, Ng was said to be seeking a review of the order to extradite him to the US, where he would face money laundering and bribery charges linked to troubled state fund 1MDB. Malaysia's attorney general said on Monday that Ng will "soon" be charged as part of a batch of criminal allegations against Goldman's units, former bankers and ex-1MDB employees for his role in alleged false statements made to a financial regulator.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Goldman will "vigorously contest" the charges, which it said came without a chance for the firm to provide its view. "Certain members of the former Malaysian government and 1MDB lied to Goldman Sachs, outside counsel and others about the use of proceeds from these transactions," the bank said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Ng was deputy to Tim Leissner, Goldman's former South-east Asia chairman, who has pleaded guilty to conspiring to launder money allegedly siphoned from 1MDB and paying bribes to Malaysian and Abu Dhabi officials. In November, Ng and his family had agreed to surrender about S$40 million to authorities in neighbouring Singapore, who would then repatriate the funds to Malaysia, according to people familiar with the matter.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

With eye on China, Germany toughens rules for foreign buyouts

German government plans to relax rules to attract foreign workers

Stock markets are wild, but bond markets can be dangerous

Fed poised to signal pause in US rate hikes

Britain in Brexit limbo with 100 days to go

High taxes could hasten bank moves from Britain after Brexit

Editor's Choice

skp-sgx163 (1).jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market

BT_20181219_LSDBS13_3647285.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income

BT_20181219_PGKIMLY19_3647215.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly to focus on core biz of running coffeeshops

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
3 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

Must Read

Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS slaps banker Tim Leissner in 1MDB scandal with lifetime ban from capital market activities in Singapore

skp-sgx163 (1).jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market

nz-stocks-191118.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll

Dec 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Trendlines Group, SPH Reit, Keppel Corp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening