You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia to deploy army to help enforce coronavirus curbs

Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 3:56 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will deploy the army from Sunday to help enforce travel and movement curbs aimed at reining in the spread of a coronavirus, the government said, as it grapples with the highest number of infections in South-east Asia.

Since Wednesday, Malaysia has closed its borders, schools and non-essential businesses, and urged people to stay at home, warning of a "tsunami" of cases if the curbs were not followed.

But people continued to go to restaurants and parks, despite the curbs, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Friday.

"The army will begin mobilising on Sunday," he told a news briefing. "We are confident with the army's assistance, we would be better able to enforce this order."

Legal action, such as arrests, could be taken if the curbs continued to be defied, he said.

SEE ALSO

Taiwan's new 'electronic fence' for quarantines leads wave of virus monitoring

Malaysia has 900 infections, with nearly two-thirds linked to an Islamic gathering last month near Kuala Lumpur, the capital, that attracted 16,000 participants. Authorities are scrambling to track all who attended.

Muslim-majority Malaysia has also cancelled Friday prayers at mosques and urged people to pray at home.

Its cases account for nearly 40 per cent of those across South-east Asia, but the number has been rising fast elsewhere, with 50 infections reported in Thailand on Friday taking the regional total to nearly 2,300.

More than 670 infections in South-east Asia have been linked to the Islamic gathering in Malaysia.

Vietnam expanded a visa ban on Friday as its tally rose to 85.

In Indonesia, President Joko Widodo called on Thursday for testing to be stepped up immediately, as the death toll rose to 25, the region's highest.

Indonesia has faced criticism from medical workers for a slow start to testing in an archipelago that sprawls wider than the continental United States.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Taiwan's new 'electronic fence' for quarantines leads wave of virus monitoring

MOM penalises 5 firms for age-related discriminatory hiring

MOM urges firms to impose LOA on staff returning between March 14 and 20

Singapore's job vacancies to fall further; focus will be on reskilling workers, saving jobs

Fitch nearly halves global growth forecast to 1.3% for 2020 on Covid-19 hit

Brazil prohibits entry to Europeans, several Asian nationalities over coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 20, 2020 03:53 PM
Transport

Shipping giant Maersk suspends 2020 outlook

[COPENHAGEN] Shipping giant Maersk said on Friday its first quarter earnings would take a hit from weak volumes and...

Mar 20, 2020 03:50 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan's new 'electronic fence' for quarantines leads wave of virus monitoring

[TAIPEI] Taiwan, which has won global praise for its effective action against the coronavirus, is rolling out a...

Mar 20, 2020 03:49 PM
Life & Culture

Japan welcomes Olympic flame as doubts swirl over Games

[HIGASHI-MATSUSHIMA] The Olympic flame arrived in Japan Friday to a muted reception, what should have been a joyous...

Mar 20, 2020 03:46 PM
Companies & Markets

UOB announces virus relief measures for clients in Malaysia as outbreak worsens

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) on Friday announced a slew of relief measures for its customers in Malaysia – both...

Mar 20, 2020 03:44 PM
Energy & Commodities

French energy group Total buys Global Power Wind France

[PARIS] French energy group Total has agreed to buy Global Wind Power France for an undisclosed sum, it said on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.