You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia to ease curbs from June 10 to allow domestic travel, social activities

Sun, Jun 07, 2020 - 3:35 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will further ease its coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday, with nearly all social, economic and religious activities set to restart while adhering to strict social distancing protocols and safety measures.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced Sunday that...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China to strengthen global cooperation in Covid-19 vaccine trials

Taiwan opposition seeks distance from China after poll defeat

383 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 14 in community

India, China seek to 'peacefully resolve' border face-off

Sweden didn't lock down, but economy to plunge anyway

Singapore considers tightening casino rules for customers

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 7, 2020 03:30 PM
Government & Economy

China to strengthen global cooperation in Covid-19 vaccine trials

[BEIJING] China will strengthen international cooperation in future Covid-19 clinical vaccine trials, building on...

Jun 7, 2020 03:24 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan opposition seeks distance from China after poll defeat

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's main opposition party moved to distance itself from China after one of its most senior officials...

Jun 7, 2020 03:11 PM
Government & Economy

383 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 14 in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 383 new coronavirus cases preliminarily confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total...

Jun 7, 2020 03:08 PM
Government & Economy

India, China seek to 'peacefully resolve' border face-off

[NEW DELHI] India and China have agreed to "peacefully resolve" a latest border flare-up that has heightened...

Jun 7, 2020 02:59 PM
Life & Culture

UFC superstar Conor McGregor announces retirement

[LONDON] Mixed martial arts (MMA) superstar Conor McGregor announced his retirement from the sport on Sunday.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.