Malaysia to extradite ex-Goldman banker after local 1MDB cases

Wed, Feb 20, 2019 - 10:51 AM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will only extradite Roger Ng, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker, after he has completed legal proceedings in local courts.

Minister of Home Affairs Muhyiddin Yassin said the extradition is likely to be delayed as priority is given to his cases in Malaysia, state news agency Bernama reported. A Malaysian court ruled last week that Ng would be extradited to the US to face additional charges linked to troubled state fund 1MDB, pending an order from the home ministry.

Prosecutors in the US and Malaysia are seeking to indict Ng in relation to his role in US$6.5 billion bond sales that Goldman arranged for 1MDB, or 1Malaysia Development Bhd. He was deputy to Goldman's former South-east Asia chairman Tim Leissner who has pleaded guilty to US charges including conspiring to launder money.

Mr Muhyiddin said he was following the advice of Attorney-General Tommy Thomas that Ng must first face his Malaysian charges next month, Bernama reported. Ng's case mention date in Kuala Lumpur has been set for March 18.

BLOOMBERG

