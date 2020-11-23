You are here

Malaysia to shut some Top Glove factories in phases amid virus outbreak

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 7:45 PM

Malaysia will close some of Top Glove's factories in stages as it moves to screen employees for coronavirus following a big jump in infections, a senior minister said on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will close some of Top Glove's factories in stages as it moves to screen employees for coronavirus following a big jump in infections, a senior minister said on Monday.

The world's largest maker of latex gloves has racked up record profits this year on skyrocketing demand for its products and protective gear, thanks to the pandemic.

But as many as 28 of its network of more than 30 factories in the southeast Asian nation will be shut after 1,889 workers tested positive for the virus, from 5,794 screened, said Senior Security Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

"On the advice and risk evaluation of the health ministry, it is agreed that 28 of Top Glove factories be closed in stages," Mr Ismail said, so as to allow further screening and quarantine.

He did not say when the closures would begin.

Last week, the government ordered 14-day curbs through Nov 30 in an area where Top Glove factories and dormitories are located. The company said the curbs would affect 5,700 workers, or more than a quarter.

Analysts had said the curbs did not change earnings forecasts for the company but they could re-assess projections if infections at the factories rise sharply and curbs are extended.

The company did not immediately respond to questions about details of the situation or the impact on production.

REUTERS

