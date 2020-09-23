You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia unveils additional RM10 billion economic stimulus measures

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 4:17 PM

yq-malaysiaskyline-22092024.jpg
Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Wednesday an additional economic stimulus package worth 10 billion ringgit (S$3.28 billion) in a bid to help industries and citizens badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Wednesday an additional economic stimulus package worth RM10 billion (S$3.28 billion) in a bid to help industries and citizens badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The programme includes RM7 billion in cash aid, assistance for small businesses and a wage subsidy scheme, Mr Muhyiddin said in a televised address.

The announcement comes as Mr Muhyiddin faces a challenge from opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who on Wednesday said he had secured a strong majority in parliament to form a new government.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thai central bank holds off on further stimulus, slightly upgrades 2020 GDP forecast

Singapore consumers move towards cashless, cautious spending: StanChart poll

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with one in the community

Indonesia starts developing controversial food estate project

Singapore core inflation rises marginally to -0.3% in August

Malaysia's August CPI falls 1.4% y-o-y, more than forecast

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 04:37 PM
Garage

Esco group will add 100 positions in Singapore to fuel expansion

SINGAPORE-BASED life sciences company Esco Group will recruit around 100 positions here, to further fuel expansion...

Sep 23, 2020 04:35 PM
Government & Economy

Thai central bank holds off on further stimulus, slightly upgrades 2020 GDP forecast

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday and upgraded its...

Sep 23, 2020 04:31 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday on a positive note after fluctuating through the day, with a healthy...

Sep 23, 2020 04:27 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore consumers move towards cashless, cautious spending: StanChart poll

SINGAPORE consumers are shifting towards online banking and online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic, while...

Sep 23, 2020 04:25 PM
Transport

COEs end mixed in latest tender as premiums stay at their highest levels this year

[SINGAPORE] Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mixed in the latest tender Wednesday (Sept 23), but premiums...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Medtecs, Aspen sustain rallies amid active trading

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB says Keppel's trough valuation unwarranted, keeps 'add'

Gold inches higher on US-China tensions, recovery woes

Stocks to watch: Tech plays, Singapore Exchange, Singtel, QAF, Aspen, Keppel

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.