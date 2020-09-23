You are here
Malaysia unveils additional RM10 billion economic stimulus measures
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Wednesday an additional economic stimulus package worth RM10 billion (S$3.28 billion) in a bid to help industries and citizens badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The programme includes RM7 billion in cash aid, assistance for small businesses and a wage subsidy scheme, Mr Muhyiddin said in a televised address.
The announcement comes as Mr Muhyiddin faces a challenge from opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who on Wednesday said he had secured a strong majority in parliament to form a new government.
REUTERS
