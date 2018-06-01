You are here

Malaysian anti-graft agency calls for statement from wife of ex-PM Najib - sources

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 8:17 PM

Malaysia's anti-graft commission has called for a statement from Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak in its investigation into a former unit of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), two sources at the commission said.

Rosmah Mansor will have to go to the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Tuesday to have her statement recorded in connection with investigations into SRC International, one source said.

"The notice was served by MACC officers at the home of the former prime minister today," the source said on Friday.

The sources asked not to be identified as details of the notice have yet to be made public.

Najib, ousted in a stunning election defeat last month, gave a statement to MACC on May 22 on a suspicious transfer of $10.6 million into his bank account.

